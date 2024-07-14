It forms part of an ongoing collaboration between East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (ECFRS).

The three-year project is determined to get the fire and ambulance services working closer together for the benefit of the communities.

Moira Bruin, deputy chief fire officer, said: "I’d like to give a warm welcome to our ambulance service colleagues at Frinton and Dunmow fire stations.

"Working in partnership with the ambulance service isn’t a new initiative, crews collaborate daily during incidents.

"However, this fantastic collaboration opportunity will allow us to work even closer and provide an even better service to the communities we serve.

"We will definitely be looking to expand this project to more fire stations in the future.

"We know that by working together we can make Essex a safer place to live, work and travel."

Kate Vaughton, EEAST deputy chief executive and director of integration, voiced her pleasure at working closely with Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

She said: "We are delighted to be working closely with Essex Fire and Rescue Service to provide a better service to our patients, by using fire stations as local response posts for ambulances.

"Having these response posts in local communities will enable us to respond faster to medical emergencies, getting help and support to patients who need us."

Essex's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Roger Hirst added: "I welcome this opportunity to further ensure Essex County Fire and Rescue Service works together and collaborates with East of England Ambulance Service to focus on the most vulnerable in our communities, who are often most at risk of crime, health crises, fire, and other hazards, and keep them from harm.”

According to Essex Fire Service, the project "empathises the commitment of both ECFRS and EEAST to prioritise public safety and enhance their service delivery models".

They further add: "By working together more closely, the two services aim to provide an integrated approach to emergency response."