RESIDENTS have been left in uproar after yobs vandalised flowers planted by a Walton community group in what has been dubbed "senseless destruction".
The array of flowers, planted by Walton In Bloom near Walton Market, have been destroyed in an attack on Saturday night.
An assortment of summer flowers appear to have been squashed down and ripped apart, with litter left on top.
Frinton and Walton Town Councillor Ann Oxley expressed her upset at the vandalism, but reassured the public Walton In Bloom will continue to plant greenery in the town.
She said: "I am deeply upset and annoyed by the recent vandalism of the Walton in Bloom plants.
"These plants, lovingly tended by volunteers, are a source of pride for our community and contribute significantly to the beauty and well-being of our town.
"The senseless destruction of these plants is not just an attack on our hard work but also on the spirit of Walton.
"Despite this setback, I want to assure the community that we will not be deterred."
Walton In Bloom was founded about 25 years ago and has been brightening the streets of the town with flowers and greenery ever since.
Ann said: "The Walton in Bloom initiative is more than just about planting flowers, it's about fostering a sense of community, pride, and togetherness.
"The support and enthusiasm we've received from residents have been overwhelming, and it is this community spirit that will drive us forward.
"We will continue to plant, nurture, and maintain our beautiful displays.
"Plans are already underway to replace the damaged plants and to explore additional measures to protect our displays in the future.
Mrs Oxley urges anyone with any information about the incident to let Walton In Bloom know.
She said: "I urge anyone who has information about the vandalism to come forward and assist us in safeguarding our community projects.
"Together, we will ensure that Walton continues to bloom. Thank you for your unwavering support and dedication to making our town a beautiful place to live."
