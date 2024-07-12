The advice comes following an increase in the number of reports made to Tendring Council of allegedly unlicensed businesses operating in the district.

Anyone operating an animal activity with the intention of making a profit is likely to require a licence by law if the income from doing so is more than £1,000 a year.

Before buying a pet, buyers should check the seller – whether a business or an individual - holds the appropriate licence.

The same goes for those offering animal boarding, day care services, riding lessons, pony rides, horses for loan, or animals for exhibition.

When buying a puppy or kitten, buyers should also make sure the animals have been bred by the seller.

'Lucy’s Law' makes it illegal for anyone other than the breeder to sell a puppy or kitten in England.

Tendring Council is the licensing and enforcing authority for all licensable animal activities in Tendring.

Environment boss Mike Bush said: “There has been a recent increase in reports of alleged unlicensed animal activities in the district.

“We are now urging people to check that operators have the appropriate licence in place, as required by the Animal Welfare Regulations 2018.

“The licence ensures that certain criteria and animal welfare standards have been met.

“Residents should be aware that some unlicensed operators may not be adequately insured if they do not have the appropriate licence.”

Anyone with concerns that an animal business is operating in Tendring without a licence should e-mail fhsadmin@tendringdc.gov.uk or report it online at tendringdc.gov.uk/content/contact-the-council.

A public register of licensed animal sellers and other licensed businesses can be found on the council's website at https://www.tendringdc.gov.uk/content/animal-licensing-registers.

A full list of animal activities which require a licence and how to apply can be found at https://www.tendringdc.gov.uk/content/animal-licensing.