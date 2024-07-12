The school organised a variety of activities and workshops including Makaton sign language classes, Wellness Walks, collaborative Dance performances, and Parashakti Yoga.

The role of these activities was to encourage students to venture out of their comfort zones and explore others' experiences.

Special emphasis was put on promoting students' mental and physical wellbeing as part of the Diversity Week's initiatives.

Activities which focused on mental wellbeing included Mindfulness sessions, meditation, Tai Chi classes and interactions with Essex Therapy Dogs.

Cooking for diversity (Image: TTC)

Comments gathered by student journalists soliciting peers' feedback on the initiative included: "I really enjoyed learning something new, I now know how to sign my favourite colour."

Another commented: "I finally felt seen?"

Principal at the college, Tom Burt, said: "Diversity Week has been a stunning success and we’ve loved taking part.

"I’ve been so impressed with how our students have enthusiastically embraced every activity and they’ve shown no hesitation in getting out of their comfort zones.

"Our young people have mastered new skills, tried new experiences, and learned so much more about each other and themselves.

"We’ve also put a real focus on safeguarding their mental health and teaching them how to stay physically and mentally healthy.

"This is more important than ever as the mental health of our young people is a national concern, and at TTC we want to do everything we can to support our students here."