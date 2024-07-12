Tendring Council, in partnership with Essex Textiles, has introduced a new standalone service, which runs separately to the regular waste and recycling collection.

This means households will be able to put out unwanted textiles, such as clothing, fabrics and shoes.

There is no cost to the council for providing this service, which is run by Essex Textiles and self-funded.

Mike Bush, Portfolio Holder for the Environment, welcomed the new service.

“Clothing items can be bulky and harder to recycle for households, so being able to have them collected from the kerbside is a real advantage for residents and the environment,” he said.

“The Essex Textiles service has rolled out well in other areas, such as neighbouring Colchester, and we look forward to this coming to Tendring.”

Blue bags used for the collection of textiles and leaflets explaining how the news service works will be delivered to homes from July 8.

For more details on Essex Textiles visit www.tendringdc.gov.uk/content/kerbside-textile-collection-service or essextextiles.co.uk.