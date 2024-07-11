The Reform UK leader was asked whether he would be meeting with head of the local authority as part of his responsibilities as MP, replying: “You bet your life.”

When asked if he knew who the County Hall chief executive was, he said: “I don’t know who it is, no.”

He continued: “I’m not even in the job yet, I will be tomorrow.”

Mr Farage did, however, have a meeting with the executive of Tendring Council on Tuesday.

“I met the leader of the council, spent time with the chief executive, and you realise the complexity of local government – it’s not an easy business.”

Mr Farage was asked about the abuse levelled at his Labour opponent, Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, who said he was spat at and asked where he was “really from”.

He said: “It’s the cleanest election I’ve ever been involved in, by miles – I said that on the night to Jovan, this really has been a well-conducted campaign, and he agreed with me.

“He faced a bit of hostility out there – well, matey, that’s what elections are like.

“Nothing to do with me, nothing to do with my organisation, whatsoever.”