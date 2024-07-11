NIGEL Farage admitted he did not know the name of the chief executive of Essex County Council in an interview after becoming Clacton’s new MP.
The Reform UK leader was asked whether he would be meeting with head of the local authority as part of his responsibilities as MP, replying: “You bet your life.”
When asked if he knew who the County Hall chief executive was, he said: “I don’t know who it is, no.”
He continued: “I’m not even in the job yet, I will be tomorrow.”
Mr Farage did, however, have a meeting with the executive of Tendring Council on Tuesday.
“I met the leader of the council, spent time with the chief executive, and you realise the complexity of local government – it’s not an easy business.”
Mr Farage was asked about the abuse levelled at his Labour opponent, Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, who said he was spat at and asked where he was “really from”.
He said: “It’s the cleanest election I’ve ever been involved in, by miles – I said that on the night to Jovan, this really has been a well-conducted campaign, and he agreed with me.
“He faced a bit of hostility out there – well, matey, that’s what elections are like.
“Nothing to do with me, nothing to do with my organisation, whatsoever.”
