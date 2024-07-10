Karl Zabroski was general manager of the popular roller rink in Colchester for more than 14 years, leaving in 2022, a little over a year before its close.

Now, part of an enhanced management structure at Europe’s largest pleasure pier, he aims to help take the business forward.

Still a Colchester resident, Mr Zabroskisees says his new role as a natural step up in his professional journey.

He said: "In times dominated by technology and screens, I’m still a very firm believer in real-life leisure activities and the hugely positive impact they have on people’s lives.

"Getting people out, having fun socialising, creating positive and unique experiences, making memories and trying something new are so important to our health and wellbeing.

"Where better for me to be working than at Clacton Pier."

Prior to his new role, the 39-year-old played his part in establishing the No Name Bar and Games in Colchester and has also worked for competitive gaming industry brands like Boom Battle Bar and Adventure Leisure.

Harry Peek, Pier general manager, said: "Karl has worked for us for a couple of months now and has already shown that he will be a major asset to the company.

"The pier has grown tremendously as an attraction over the past six years and it is important that we have a management team of the highest calibre in place as we continue to develop our offer and attract new visitors."

Clacton Pier, built in 1871, draws almost one million visitors each year.

It serves as a round-the-year entertainment spot featuring The Lanes tenpin bowling, a family arcade, and a recent £4 million development which includes an indoor and outdoor adventure golf course over two levels built by an American firm along with a children's soft play area.

Additionally, the pier accommodates a large, versatile events space for winter, an expanded amusement arcade with more than 50 new gaming machines, and a new food and drink section.