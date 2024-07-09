Organisers at Tendring Council have unveiled a whole host of historic aircraft that will wow the crowds at this year’s high-flying spectacle on August 22 and 23.

The ‘Classic Clacton Air Show’ will include a specially commissioned Heritage War Flight, featuring the Dakota, the Rolls Royce Supermarine Spitfire and the P-51 Mustang, to mark this year’s 80th-anniversary commemorations of D-Day.

Amazing - Mustang Miss Helen in the sky (Image: Paul Johnson)

The line-up will also include the return of the mighty 'Sally B' – the last remaining airworthy Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress in Europe and a firm favourite with air show crowds.

The Navy Wings Heritage Flight will bring three aircraft members of the Fleet Air Arm, including the Fairey Swordfish torpedo bomber biplane, the Westland Wasp anti-submarine helicopter and the Reliant.

Heritage aircraft from the First World War will also be on show as part of the Great War Display Team and will include exhibitions by the Hawker Fury biplane, which served as a front-line fighter for the Royal Air Force in the 1930s.

Flight - the Great War Display Team (Image: Paul Johnson)

In addition, flights will include air combat fighter the Tempest, the Corsair, which saw service in the Korean War, and the impressive OV-10B Bronco, an agile and aerobatic turbojet counter-insurgency aircraft used throughout the Cold War.

The Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron will be returning to the air show with its popular de Havilland Vampire and the fast jet line-up will also include a pair of thunderous BAC 167 Strikemasters.

Incredible - Strikemaster flying high (Image: Paul Johnson)

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for tourism, said: “We’ve not had a line-up quite like this before – it really will be one for the air show enthusiasts.

“They’ll be something for flight fans of all ages – from classic flight from a bygone era to super-fast jets.

“The historical significance of these aircraft is a fitting way to support the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“This year’s show will include even more twilight flights on the Thursday evening and further fantastic flights and displays will be unveiled in the coming weeks.”