The Reform UK leader has been a long-standing supporter of the former President, 78, who is the Republican nominee in the race for the Whitehouse.

He said: “I will be in the US far less than I was going to be.

“Obviously, that plan changed when I decided to put myself forward as an MP candidate.”

When asked how often he would travel across the Atlantic for the campaign, he said: “Not very much – a couple of flying visits.

“Most MPs have six weeks holiday a year, I’ll have none. Alright?

“On my holidays, I will try and help Trump.”

When pressed on why he would be campaigning outside of the parliamentary recess, he responded: “Well, whatever I go, whatever I do… look, I’m not going to be a normal MP.

“I’m 60 years old, I’ve been in elected politics for 25 years, I’ve had four years out, I’m now coming back.

“I think for the people of Clacton, avoiding World War Three is quite important – and that’s what it’s about.”

Mr Farage added there was a smaller chance of World War Three if Donald Trump was re-elected President.

He said: “Under Biden, the world has become a much, much less safe place.”