A police cordon has been set up in Marine Parade West and a forensics officer has also been investigating the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the victim is being supported and that officers are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

He said: “We were called shortly before 1.10am on Monday 8 July to reports of a serious sexual assault in the area of Marine Parade West, Clacton.

“The victim, a woman, is being supported by specialist officers.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”