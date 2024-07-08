POLICE are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman near Clacton seafront this morning.
A police cordon has been set up in Marine Parade West and a forensics officer has also been investigating the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the victim is being supported and that officers are continuing their enquiries into the incident.
He said: “We were called shortly before 1.10am on Monday 8 July to reports of a serious sexual assault in the area of Marine Parade West, Clacton.
“The victim, a woman, is being supported by specialist officers.
“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”
