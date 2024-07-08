POLICE are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from Manningtree.
Nathan Lawrence has been missing from Manningtree since Monday 8 July.
The 33-year-old is described as 6ft 4ins, slim build and wearing a dark coloured top and light-coloured shorts.
It is believed he is in a black car, so may have travelled out of the area.
A police spokesman said: "If you are with Nathan, know where he is or have any information that can help us find him, please call 999 and quote incident 468 of 8 July."
