Nicky Brown, 54, has links to areas across north Essex, as well as Harlow and Epping.

Police- Essex Police urge anyone with information to contact them on their website or by phone. (Image: Essex Police)

He is described as around 5ft 7ins in height, with thinning hair and a beard.

Essex Police urge anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.

This can be done by submitting a report on the website, www.essex.police.uk, or by using the online Live Chat service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Alternatively, you can call Essex Police on 101.