POLICE are appealing for the whereabouts of a man in connection with alleged breaches of bail conditions.
Nicky Brown, 54, has links to areas across north Essex, as well as Harlow and Epping.
He is described as around 5ft 7ins in height, with thinning hair and a beard.
Essex Police urge anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.
This can be done by submitting a report on the website, www.essex.police.uk, or by using the online Live Chat service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Alternatively, you can call Essex Police on 101.
