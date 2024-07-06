Officers were called to the scene at junction 7A, near Harlow, shortly before 12.55pm yesterday.

The fatal crash involved two vehicles and police worked at the scene alongside ambulance and fire service colleagues for several hours.

A woman, who was driving one of the vehicles and aged in her 60s, died at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported.

Enquires into the crash are being led by Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, with officers appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

The road has since been reopened to traffic.

Essex Police said: “Anyone with information should contact us as soon as possible.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Please quote incident 470 of July 5.”

The Live Chat service can be found at www.essex.police.uk