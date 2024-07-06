Ian Nurthen, 40, of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday following a swift investigation by officers from Clacton Town Centre Team.

Nurthen pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary at business premises on Clacton Pier between June 24 and June 26.

He also faced four counts of breaches of court bail.

Nurthen was taken into custody and is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, July 29.