A THIEF who struck Clacton Pier has admitted four counts of business burglaries.
Ian Nurthen, 40, of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday following a swift investigation by officers from Clacton Town Centre Team.
Nurthen pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary at business premises on Clacton Pier between June 24 and June 26.
He also faced four counts of breaches of court bail.
Nurthen was taken into custody and is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, July 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here