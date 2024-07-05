Mr Farage has been confirmed as the new MP for the Clacton constituency after gaining more than 20,000 votes and beating incumbent Tory Giles Watling.

His victory comes with Reform outperforming expectations, predicted 13 seats by the exit poll, and has as of the time of writing having won four.

Thumbs Up - Nigel Farage celebrating the win (Image: Steve Brading)

Nigel Farage had 21,225 people tick his name on the ballots leading to the win.

Giles Watling (Conservative), the former MP of Clacton, got 12,820 votes.

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul bought Labour into second place with 7,448 votes.

Matthew Bensilum (Liberal Democrats) received 2,016 votes.

Natasha Osben (Green) got 1,935 votes.

Tony Mack (Independent) gathered 317 votes.

Andrew Pemberton (UKIP) got 116 votes.

Craig Jamieson (Climate Party) got 48 votes.

Tasos Papanastasiou (Heritage Party) received 33 votes.

The total number of votes amounted to 45,958, which means 59.23% of all eligible voters took part in having their voices heard in the general elections.

After the announcement of Reform's win was made, Mr Farage celebrated alongside cheers from his fellow friends.

Arrival - Nigel Farage as he arrived at Clacton Leisure Centre (Image: Steve Brading)

He said: "It's been a well-run, well-fought and remarkably clean election battle I think we will all agree on that and thank you for your services.

"I promise that I will do my absolute best as a member of parliament.

"I will do my absolute best to put Clacton on the map, I'll do my best to bring in more tourists, I'll do my best to bring in some private investment."

Mr Farage says he wants to fill the 'massive gap on the centre-right in British politics'.

He said: "It's four weeks and three days since I decided to come out of retirement and throw my hat in the ring.

"I think what Reform has achieved in just those few short weeks is truly extraordinary.

"Given that we had no money, no branch structure and virtually nothing across the country we are going to become second in hundreds of constituencies.

"It's not just disappointment with the Conservative Party, there is a massive gap on the centre-right in British politics and it's my job to fill it and that's exactly what I am going to do."

He continued: "The plan is to build a mass national movement over the next few years and hopefully this will be big enough to challenge the general election properly in 2029.

"What is interesting is there is no enthusiasm for Labour, there is no enthusiasm for Starmer whatsoever. In fact, about half of the vote is an anti-conservative vote.

"This Labour government will be in trouble very, very quickly and we will no be targeting Labour votes, we are coming for Labour now.

"Believe me folks, this is just the first step of something that is going to stun all of you."