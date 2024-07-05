The show, which is often acclaimed as the county’s "premiere agricultural event", is taking place on July 13 at Lawford House Park, near Manningtree.

Every year, the event attracts about 20,000 visitors of all ages.

The show features a wide range of animals, trade stands, exhibits, food and much more.

Historic - an early picture of huntsmen at the Tendring Show (Image: Newsquest)

The show is organised by the Tendring Hundred Farmers Club and has a working committee of 20 volunteers and more than 250 volunteer stewards of the day.

This year is the 107th Tendring Show, which has a rich history dating back to in 1899 - the year the Tendring Hundred Farmers’ Club was founded.

The original aim of the club was to provide local farmers with valuable technical knowledge to enhance animal breeding and stock rearing.

2022 - three sheep on show at a previous event (Image: Steve Brading)

Walton farmer John Eagle was the man behind the first Tendring Hundred Show.

He collaborated with Herbert Wenden of Morehams Hall, Frating, and an 11-member committee was formed, representing the area’s 33 parishes.

Support followed quickly and the committee gained 200 members within months and laid the groundwork for the first Tendring Show the following year.

Over the decades, the show has had to be cancelled at times due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease and during the Covid pandemic.

Next Saturday’s event will run from 8am to 6pm. Children under the age of five can enter for free, and there is free onsite parking.

Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a lead.

For tickets and more information, go to tendringshow.co.uk.