The recently unveiled Wheels of Time initiative targets five to 11-year-olds, promoting visits to museums across Essex.

To kick off the project, the museum hosted a fun-filled day of traditional games, hands-on exhibition activities, and historical character enactments by museum volunteers.

There were various hands-on activities throughout the day (Image: Brightlingsea Museum)

Vintage cycle collector Andrew Watson showcased his unique collection, which includes penny-farthings such as the one used by the project's mascot, Roamin' Rex.

Hometown shanty singers The Motley Crew provided a musical break, adding to the lively atmosphere.

The Wheels of Time initiative involves 19 museum and heritage venues around Essex.

These include Mersea Museum, Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, Manningtree Museum, Braintree Museum, Stow Maries Great War Airfield, Burnham Museum and Bradwell RAF Museum.

Other venues are located in Southend, Chelmsford, Harlow and Saffron Walden.

The campaign aims to boost children's interest in the wealth of history and heritage available across the county.