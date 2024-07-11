Brightlingsea Museum has launched a badge-collecting scheme to encourage children to explore heritage sites.
The recently unveiled Wheels of Time initiative targets five to 11-year-olds, promoting visits to museums across Essex.
To kick off the project, the museum hosted a fun-filled day of traditional games, hands-on exhibition activities, and historical character enactments by museum volunteers.
Vintage cycle collector Andrew Watson showcased his unique collection, which includes penny-farthings such as the one used by the project's mascot, Roamin' Rex.
Hometown shanty singers The Motley Crew provided a musical break, adding to the lively atmosphere.
The Wheels of Time initiative involves 19 museum and heritage venues around Essex.
These include Mersea Museum, Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, Manningtree Museum, Braintree Museum, Stow Maries Great War Airfield, Burnham Museum and Bradwell RAF Museum.
Other venues are located in Southend, Chelmsford, Harlow and Saffron Walden.
The campaign aims to boost children's interest in the wealth of history and heritage available across the county.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here