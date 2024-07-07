Across Essex, ten postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning June 2024 postcodes were:

CM20 1PR - Harlow

CM3 6FJ - Chelmsford

CM7 1AZ - Braintree

SS2 6SQ - Southend

CM2 8HY - Chelmsford

CO5 7SB - Colchester

CM8 2PP - Witham



CO2 8BG - Colchester

CM12 9XB - Billericay

CO13 9AT - Frinton

Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket then receive £1,000 per ticket.

On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Each ticket is based on the ticketholders' postcode and only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.

If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.

Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.

A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.