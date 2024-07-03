Jay Ford boarded a train from Clacton to Colchester in May when a Greater Anglia conductor, Marius Ispas, recognised him as a regular fare evader.

Ford did not have a ticket for the journey and was asked to leave the train, prompting him to threaten Mr Ispas, shouting: “I will take your head off.”

As Ford left the train at Colchester station, he launched his suitcase across the platform in front of his children and then told a security guard he would headbutt him.

Confrontation – Jay Ford threw a suitcase across the platform during the confrontation (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday how Ford also used foul and abusive language towards the security staff before bgeing arrested by police.

Ford, previously of Church Hall Gardens in Little Clacton, and now of Redgrave Road, Basildon, admitted a charge of using threatening and abusive words with the intent to cause fear or provoke violence.

Paula Fell, mitigating, told the court Ford accepted he behaved “regrettably”.

She said: “He fully understands he should not have behaved the way he did.

“He alleges all his comments were directed at the ticket inspector and that there has been friction between them in the past.

“In all other respects he is keeping himself out of trouble and getting on with his life.”

The court’s legal adviser then told magistrates how Ford, 30, previously had £969.69 deducted from his benefits for evading train fares, and currently owes debts of more than £1,400 for avoiding train fares in the Thames Valley.

Regrettable – Paula Fell, mitigating, said Jay Ford regretted his actions (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Ford was fined a further £200 and must pay costs of £165.

Chair of the bench Jeremy Batchelor accepted Ford could not complete unpaid work because of his mental health difficulties, but warned him of committing further offences.

He said: “If you continue to react like this, particularly in front of children, there will come a time when Miss Fell and other advocates will run out of things to say in your defence.

“There comes come a time when you are going to run out of options.”

Want to read all the Gazette’s crime, court, and inquest coverage in one place? Join our Colchester & Tendring Crime and Court News Facebook group.