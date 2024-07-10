Simon Carter was born in 1961 in Chelmsford and studied at Colchester Institute from 1980 to 1981.

He co-founded the artist collective Contemporary British Painting in 2013, is president of Colchester Art Society and has had his work displayed across the UK and the globe.

Under the theme of 'The Beautiful East' he has brought together work by 20 artists in celebration of not only the beauty of our homes but also the lively community of artists in the eastern region.

Art - Karl Bielik's exhibition at Oasis (Image: Simon Carter)

The exhibitions at the Oasis community cafe, in Connaught Avenue, began in 2016 when the space was redecorated and a gallery hanging system was fitted.

Beginning with local artists and schools, the reputation of the space has grown and it now regularly shows artists from across the region, from London, Europe and, earlier this year from Connecticut, USA.

Recent exhibitions have included artist and musician Karl Bielik, Henry Ward fresh from a painting residency at the Albers Foundation in the USA, renowned and respected painter James Faure Walker and much-loved printmaker Elizabeth Morris, from Mersea Island.

The exhibition runs from July 27 to August 30 with an opening evening on July 30 at Oasis.