Clacton resident Joely Webber started a petition to save what they call a “vital resource” for his family and community.

They said: “The state of cleanliness and maintenance in the swimming pool, toilets and changing rooms has reached unacceptable levels.

“These essential facilities have descended into a state of decay and neglect that not only compromises their usage but presents potential health hazards.

"According to a survey by the Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group, poorly sanitised leisure facilities such as ours pose significant health risks, including transmission of diseases, skin and eye irritations, and gastric discomforts.

Facilities - Clacton Leisure Centre

“Our concern is shared by many members of our community.

"Despite many complaints made, no action has been taken.

"The health and wellbeing of all in Clacton-on-Sea and Tendring count on the upkeep and improvement of these facilities. It is high time that management prioritises the cleanliness and maintenance of our leisure centre.



“We urge the responsible authorities to address this matter urgently and ensure that cleanliness is maintained to the highest standards so that all users can enjoy the facilities without any health concerns.”

Facility - Clacton Leisure Centre in Vista Road (Image: Newsquest)

Tendring Council, which runs Clacton Leisure Centre, said it is aware of the petition and that centre bosses have been in talks with the petitioner about the positive progress made so far.

A spokesman said: “The centre saw a major overhaul of its Wellbeing Zone spa and health suite, as well as revamped swimming pool changing room, in 2021.

“Thanks to this, alongside improvements to the gym, Clacton Leisure Centre has proved increasingly popular with customers – and is helping to improve the health of our residents.

“While its popularity is warmly welcomed, it has meant that a more frequent cleaning schedule is required. We have therefore gone out to tender for a new cleaning contract, which we hope will be in place soon and lead to improved cleanliness.

“We are pleased to say that an operations manager was also appointed last week and we hope to recruit more staff in the coming months to improve the situation further.

“We recognise that a number of improvements also needed to be made and work has been taking place in recent months, including repairing tiles and repainting pillars in the Wellbeing Zone, as well as replacing taps.

“Maintenance work was also carried out in the gym changing rooms on the first floor earlier this year.

“Residents have also been asked for their views on our facilities as part of a consultation that closed last month into TDC’s draft sports and activity strategy, which will set out a five-year approach to developing sports and leisure activity across the district.”