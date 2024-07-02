Clacton Pier received the most votes in this year’s Muddy Stiletto Awards, beating off stiff competition such as Colchester Zoo.

Pier representatives collected the honours during a ceremony at the Old Essex Barn, in Kelvedon.

It was the pier's first victory in the awards, and general manager Harry Peek thanked those who made the win possible.

Attraction - Clacton Pier

He said: “Firstly, we are grateful to every single person who took the time to vote for us both in the preliminary rounds and then in the final when we were pitched against four other top attractions.

“It is special to win any award but it is extremely satisfying when it is the public who make that choice.

“We are lucky to have very loyal customers – around one million visitors a year – and many really got behind us. We certainly couldn’t have done it without them.”

Mr Peek also highlighted his team’s efforts which have made Clacton Pier the success it is today.

He said: “In the summer we employ around 200 people from 16 up to their 70s and they have all played their part in our success.

“They are very much part of a family and each one of them is valued for their efforts.”

The pier’s next free fireworks display – which is put on to thank customers for their support - is on Saturday, July 27.

It will be the first of a series to mark the school summer holidays.