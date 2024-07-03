United in Kind is a movement which looks at tackling social isolation and loneliness, and encourages kindness in communities.

The pop-up living room was at Clacton Shopping Village to encourage people to sit down and chat in a bid to give those who do not have family and friends living close by the chance to have a conversation.

Organiser Catherine Venables said: "This proved popular from the start and around 40 visitors stopped to chat about anything and everything.

"There were some local organisations there who were able to offer some support and signpost people where applicable.

"Two people sat down having never met before only to discover that they had moved to the area and grew up in the same village so they had lots to reminisce about.

"There were discussions around loneliness, stroke, mental health, Parkinson's disease, dementia, caring for loved ones and the challenges for parents of young children."

Catherine also thanks the businesses who helped out with running the event.

She said: "Thanks to Clacton Shopping Village, Tendring Furniture Scheme, Costa and Asda for supporting this event, and to Peer to Parent and Tendring Time Bank for coming along."

There will be another Pop Up Living Room on July 23 at Asda, in Clacton, from 10am until 1pm.