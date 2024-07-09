A TRUCK driver who was caught behind the wheel without wearing a seatbelt has been fined £183.

Gary Webb was driving a DAF lorry in Northam Road, Southampton, last May when he committed the offence.

The case was brought before Aldershot Justice Centre in Webb’s absence last month after the defendant, 61, admitted the offence.

In addition to a £183 fine, Webb, of Clacton Road in Thorrington, must also pay further £183 in costs.