A TRUCK driver who was caught behind the wheel without wearing a seatbelt has been fined £183.
Gary Webb was driving a DAF lorry in Northam Road, Southampton, last May when he committed the offence.
The case was brought before Aldershot Justice Centre in Webb’s absence last month after the defendant, 61, admitted the offence.
In addition to a £183 fine, Webb, of Clacton Road in Thorrington, must also pay further £183 in costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here