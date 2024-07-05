District and town councillor Ann Oxley is demanding better management to maintain the town's appearance and safety.

She said: "Residents have raised numerous concerns about the overgrowth of weeds in our town.

"It's not just about appearance - it's about safety and accessibility.

"Overgrown weeds can create trip hazards and obscure pathways, making it difficult for pedestrians, especially the elderly and those with mobility issues, to navigate our streets safely."

Mrs Oxley claims current weed management practices are "insufficient and inconsistent", leading to areas of neglect that detract from the town's appearance.

She urged Essex County Council to develop a more comprehensive and consistent weed control programme that meets the needs of Walton residents.

She said: "Walton-on-the-Naze is a beautiful town with a strong sense of community pride. We deserve better maintenance of our public spaces.

"I am calling on Essex County Council to prioritise weed spraying and ensure our town remains a pleasant and safe place for all residents and visitors."

In response to community concerns, Mrs Oxley is organising a petition to call for improved weed management.

She has urged residents to sign the petition and voice their concerns about the issue.

The petition will be presented to Essex County Council at a later date.

Mrs Oxley is also planning to meet with county officials to discuss the matter and explore possible solutions.

For more information or to get involved in the petition, residents are encouraged to contact Councillor Ann Oxley directly.

To sign the petition go to www.oxleypetitions.com/clear-walton-weeds/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0LwiJbgorwJj_9HCVyLlTi1N1xMuArShy6TNNlQEcBr28FsmrlCZ1xyqA_aem_0pfy9syxdVNR8p_AQpo18A.