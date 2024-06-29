A coordinated strike to tackle organised vehicle crime in Essex was led by Essex and Kent’s Serious Crime Directorate.

The three men have been remanded into custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday June 29.

All three men have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with vehicle crime.

The three arrested are Muhammad Bukhari, 27, of Connaught Road, Luton, Waheed Yousef, 28, of Stanhope Gardens, Ilford and Stanley Van Der Berg, 24, of Station Road, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

In addition, three men aged 54, 42 and 26 and a 28 year old woman were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with vehicle crime and have all been released on bail whilst we continue our enquiries.