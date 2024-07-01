Wade Lovell, 18, of Chelmsford was charged in February alongside Sumi Siwale, 21, of no fixed address, and Billy Johnson, 21, of Ken Gatward Close, Frinton, with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and three counts of human trafficking.

Essex Police had investigated alleged drug dealing in Tendring following reports in January this year.

Officers in the force’s operational policing command carried out three warrants at addresses in Frinton and Chelmsford, where three suspects were arrested on suspicion of drugs.

Lovell appeared before Chelmsford Crown court on June 28 to face two drug charges, concerning the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, both Class A drugs.

He admitted both offences while appearing at court via video link from Chelmsford Prison.

His Honour Judge Jamie Sawyer set a date for all three defendants to appear before the court for their trial.

Lovell's charges also include three counts of arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, while Siwale has been charged with two trafficking counts and one count of supplying crack cocaine, and Johnson with three trafficking counts and one count each of supplying cocaine and heroin.

Lovell, Siwale and Johnson were remanded into custody until the beginning of the trial on July 29.