Salts by the Sea is a new eatery serving all sorts of seafood from its seasonal menu and ten daily specials.

It will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm until late.

Venue - the restaurant with seaside views (Image: Salts by the Sea)

A Clacton Pavilion spokesman said: "We offer delicious food and great wine with even better views, with a seasonal menu and ten daily specials.

"All the produce is fresh and locally sourced.

"We feel that Clacton’s been missing a quality seafood restaurant for some time and are delighted to add this experience to our offering.

"As a family business, we are really pleased with how the finished restaurant looks and feels.

"We’ve been open a couple of weeks now and the positivity and feedback from people who have watched it develop or called in for lunch has been really positive."

Tasty - fish and chips at Salts by the Sea (Image: Salts by the Sea)

The restaurant opened during the first heatwave of the year.

The spokesman said: "We’ve been lucky to open the new restaurant in the middle of a heatwave which has made a big difference to trade especially to our onsite water park which once again proved a massive hit with parents and children. "

You can now book the waterpark online at www.clactonpavilion.co.uk