A NEW restaurant has been opened in the Clacton Pavilion complex.
Salts by the Sea is a new eatery serving all sorts of seafood from its seasonal menu and ten daily specials.
It will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm until late.
A Clacton Pavilion spokesman said: "We offer delicious food and great wine with even better views, with a seasonal menu and ten daily specials.
"All the produce is fresh and locally sourced.
"We feel that Clacton’s been missing a quality seafood restaurant for some time and are delighted to add this experience to our offering.
"As a family business, we are really pleased with how the finished restaurant looks and feels.
"We’ve been open a couple of weeks now and the positivity and feedback from people who have watched it develop or called in for lunch has been really positive."
The restaurant opened during the first heatwave of the year.
The spokesman said: "We’ve been lucky to open the new restaurant in the middle of a heatwave which has made a big difference to trade especially to our onsite water park which once again proved a massive hit with parents and children. "
You can now book the waterpark online at www.clactonpavilion.co.uk
