Jimmy Tarbuck, one of the most popular household names from the golden era of British stand-up, is back with a bang at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

The 84-year-old entertainer will be bringing his show, An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck, to Clacton on July 13.

Hero - Jimmy Tarbuck OBE (Image: PR)

Jimmy said: “It’s been a great year and I’ve loved getting on stage, back where I belong.

"The shows with Barry Manilow at the London Palladium were fantastic – what a performer he is.

"But now I am really looking forward to visiting the towns and cities where I learned my craft and built my fanbase.

"I have played at the West Cliff Theatre so many times over the years and it is one of my absolute favourite places to perform.

"The crowds are always in great form and always ready to laugh. And laughter is the only drug I’ve ever needed!”

The show will see the acclaimed comedian reflecting on a remarkable life in show business, the seeds of which were sown in childhood when he was friends with John Lennon.

Jimmy will present a hugely entertaining mix of anecdotes and jokes from a rich and varied life, including recollections of his many years presenting Sunday Night at the London Palladium, which shot him to fame in 1963.

There will also be stories from Jimmy’s childhood, growing up in Liverpool, and his golfing life, which has proved to be a rich source of entertainment and celebrity both on and off the course.

Jimmy’s incredible career has taken him around the world, mixing with and befriending the biggest stars in entertainment.

He has played golf with Bing Crosby, sang with Tom Jones, partied with Parky, drank with Frank Sinatra and sipped Champagne with Cilla Black.

The evening will be divided into two sets and will include an audience Q&A.

Tickets are £28.50 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 01255 433344 or from https://www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/famousfaces/jimmy-tarbuck.