A man has been charged with cannabis production after Essex Police executed a warrant in Jaywick. 

Sebastian Dobosz, 32, of Meadow Way, appeared before Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court on June 28 following a charge of cannabis production and possession of amphetamines. 

Officers from the Clacton Community Policing Team at Essex Police executed a warrant at an address in Jaywick on Sunday, June 23, where a quantity of cannabis plants and amphetamines were recovered. 

Dobosz will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on July 22. 