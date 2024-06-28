Dean Ersser, 42, of Conifer Close, Colchester, is facing a series of charges following alleged incidents in March and April 2024.

Ersser was arrested in mid May following a police appeal and later appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on May 17.

His case was put before Ipswich Crown Court on June 27, where he attended via video link from HMP Peterborough in Saville Road.

The alleged incidents took place in Colchester, Clacton and Harwich earlier this year, leading to an appeal for information by Essex Police, which led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man from Colchester.

At the hearing on June 27, the court heard the possession of an offensive weapon was added to the seven original charges.

Ersser is alleged to have attempted grievous bodily harm, assault by beating and dangerous driving with a Mercedes A-Class in Colchester on March 16.

The defendant is also charged with assaulting a person with the intention of causing actual bodily harm in Harwich on March 23.

The final three charges relate to an incident in Clacton on March 23, where Ersser allegedly assaulted a person with the intention to cause actual bodily harm, intentionally strangled a person and damaged property under the value of £5,000.

The court heard that the case involves a number of witnesses, who will give evidence.

Mrs Recorder Emma Nash said there was a possibility that the trial could be held in front of a jury.

The trial will start on November 5 and is expected to last between five to seven days.