The incident took place in North Road, Clacton at about 9.30 this morning, when a man in his 80s hit a woman in her 70s at a pedestrian crossing.

She suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, wish the East of England Ambulance Service confirming one ambulance as well as an air ambulance was in attendance.

“One woman was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance," a spokesman said.

Following the incident, police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “A man has been arrested following a collision in Clacton.

“We were called to North Road shortly after 9.40am today (Thursday, June 27) to reports a car had been in collision with a pedestrian at a pedestrian crossing.

“The pedestrian – a woman in her 70s – has sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

“An 88-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.”

Police confirmed the man is currently in custody.

Reports should quote incident 372 of June 27.