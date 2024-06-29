AS temperatures rose to bring proper hot weather for the first time this year, residents flocked to north Essex to enjoy the heatwave.
Temperatures began rising at the weekend and have been about 25 degrees throughout the week, meaning places such as Clacton and Dedham enjoyed a boost in visitors.
Clacton saw plenty of people stop by and enjoy soaking in the sun, playing in the sea and visiting businesses.
Clacton Pier communications manager, Nigel Brown, welcomed the recent spell of hot weather and hopes it will continue.
He said: “There were a few showers and plenty of clouds on Saturday which meant it was a slow start to the weekend, but things really picked up on Sunday which was a lot busier.
“There has also been a reasonable amount of people about during the week bearing in mind it is still in the school term.
"However, the real crunch for us comes in the school holidays.
“That is when we are at our busiest and take the most money – provided the sun shines the crowds will flock."
Fellow seafront businesses in Clacton also enjoyed the change in weather.
Dianna Prior, from the Martello Lounge, said: “It’s been lovely in the heat, with us having two floors means we have a lot of terrace space and lot of lovely outdoor space.
“We have had all our balconies full up and being on the seaside has been an idyllic location.
“The heat has made it really busy, with lots of happy smiley people.
“We even had a lovely craft table enjoyed by lots of children having a break from the heat.”
Similar joy was felt in Dedham, with visitors and residents enjoying paddle boarding, boating and swimming in the river.
Businesses in the area enjoyed similar success to Clacton thanks to the heat.
Tom West who runs the Marlborough pub, said: "Things are definitely picking up, our biggest day ever was Father's Day, we set a record for sales.
"Also the weekday figures have definitely improved."
The warmer weather is set to continue into next week.
Weather forecasters predicting about 20 degrees on most days.
