The A12 London-bound was closed between two junctions after reports of a crash near Colchester Jobserve Community Stadium.

There have been delays from Junction 29, Ardleigh Crown Interchange to Junction 27, Avenue of Remembrance.

The crash, which is understood to involve four vehicles, resulted in three people being sent to hospital.

An East of England Ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called at 8.31am with reports of a collision southbound of the A12 in Colchester.

"We sent three ambulances and an ambulance officer.

"Three people were taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care."

There has been congestion to the Shell Services and delays of up to ten minutes on many routes through Colchester.