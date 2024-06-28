Swim Safe lessons are taking place this summer in Clacton and Dovercourt to teach youngsters about water safety in the sea.

The RNLI and Swim England initiative is delivered in Clacton by Tendring Council (TDC) and sessions in Dovercourt are supported by Harwich Haven Authority.

Public sessions are being held at Clacton’s Martello Bay between Monday, July 29, and Friday, August 9.

They will also take place at Dovercourt Bay from Saturday, July 20, until Monday, July 22.

Council swimming teachers will lead the sessions, with beach patrol lifeguards there for safety.

Council leisure operations manager Kieran Charles said: “The Swim Safe sessions are not only lot of fun, but they could also help to save lives.

“The initiative is aimed at swimmers at all levels and teaches important skills about going into the sea, including floating to live, signalling for help, and generally respecting the water.

“We recognise the inherent dangers of the sea and hope that by supporting educational initiatives such as this we can help to make our coastline as safe as it can be.

“Most of the sessions take place in the morning, so would make a great start to a day at the seaside.”

Philippa Mathews, headteacher of St Philomena’s School in Frinton, said: “As a coastal school it is incredibly important that all our pupils know how to stay safe in open water.

“Pupils from Years 5 and 6 thoroughly enjoyed attending Swim Safe this year and returned to school feeling confident that they have the necessary skills to remain safe whilst enjoying our beautiful coastline.”

Swim Safe has been supported by the council every year since 2017, apart from 2020 due to the pandemic, as part of the wider work carried out by the Tendring Water Safety Forum.

Find and book a Swim Safe session at www.swimsafe.org.uk.