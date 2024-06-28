Several motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
There will be a mixture across the A12, Essex sections of the M25 and the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!
Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, June 28
A12
On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 15 between 8pm and 5am.
Also on the Southbound way, there is an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 (listed as taking place from 5am on June 26 to 5am on July 7) and an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 (listed as taking place from 6am on June 24 to 6am on July 20).
Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.
M25
On the M25 anti-clockwise, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 28 and 27, as well as an entry slip road closure at Junction 28, from 11pm to 5.30am.
Meanwhile, on the clockwise way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 24 between 8pm and 5.30am.
@uktoday_ Can you park on the pavement in the UK? The rules for Scorland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales #uknews #parking #pavementparking #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, June 29
A12
On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 15 between 8pm and 5am.
Also on the Southbound way, there is an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 (listed as taking place from 5am on June 26 to 5am on July 7) and an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 (listed as taking place from 6am on June 24 to 6am on July 20).
Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am for contraflow works.
M25
There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, June 30
A12
On the A12 Southbound way, there is an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 (listed as taking place from 5am on June 26 to 5am on July 7) and an exit slip road closure at Junction 25 (listed as taking place from 6am on June 24 to 6am on July 20).
Recommended reading:
- What are the rules about someone parking in front of your house and is it illegal?
- Do you have a car MOT coming up? 10 simple checks to avoid vehicle from failing
- What gets checked on an MOT? See the annual list of tests and checks
Alongside that, on the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here