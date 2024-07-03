Researchers are inviting residents to share their opinions about a new museum exploring the history of two Essex seaside towns.
The Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust is in the process of setting up a new museum about the history and community of the towns.
During a workshop, the trust wants to give residents their say over what they would like to see in the new museum.
The workshops take place on July 12 at St Mary's Church Hall, in Frinton, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and at the Columbine Hall, in Walton, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.
