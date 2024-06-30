With miles of beaches, a pier full of fun and food galore, the resort is a wonderful place to be to brave the summer heat.

With temperatures remaining at a steady 26 all week, the seaside town has thrived in the heatwave.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast shows the temperatures we can expect in the coming weeks, with another possible heatwave between Thursday, July 11, and Thursday, July 25.

To celebrate the first proper heatwave of 2024, we have taken a look back at wonderful pictures of Clacton throughout the years.

The modern-day Clacton-on-Sea was founded by Peter Bruff in 1871 as a seaside resort.

From there, it grew in both population and reputation to become one of England's favourite coastal destinations.

Butlin's holiday camp in the town helped to increase its popularity.

It opened in 1938 and finally closed in 1983 after decades of providing seaside fun for families.