Michelle Moore, 38, of West Avenue, Clacton, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 27 where she entered a not-guilty plea.

Moore has been charged with one count of fraud by false representation and previously appeared at Colchester Magistrates on May 30.

The defendant allegedly accessed and spent money belonging to a woman who she was caring for between January 1, 2020, and July 14, 2023.

It is claimed Moore used the victim’s bank card to get cash and that she transferred money to her personal account.

Moore was released again on conditional bail and will face the court again in August 2025.

The trial has been put on a ‘warned list’ for the week of August 25 next year, which means there will be a range of dates when the trial might take place.