To celebrate Armed Forces Day this weekend, all active servicemen and reservists will be treated to The Breakfast, The Veggie Breakfast, The Vegan Breakfast, a Sausage Bap, Veggie Bap, or the Bacon Bap without charge.

Ashwin Prasad, group chief product officer at Tesco, said: "As the largest private employer of Armed Forces veterans in the UK we feel a close affinity with Armed Forces personnel.

"Everyone loves a free breakfast and it’s a nice way of thanking them for their service."

Service personnel will need to present their MOD90 identification card for the offer and the promotion is available once per cardholder.

The offer, taking place on Sunday, June 30, is in its third year and has been extended to veterans for the first time should they present their Veteran's ID card.

Rhys Little, chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, added: "We take great pride in our connection with the Armed Forces.

"We’ve received the Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now – in 2016 and 2020 – and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014."