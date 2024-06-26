Josh Greally was arrested in the town centre in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday, June 11 after he threw what looked like a paper cup containing a liquid, and another object, at Mr Farage.

Neither of the objects hit the politician, who was on the top deck of the bus.

Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, Derbyshire, appeared before a district judge at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to a public order offence during the 10-minute hearing.

Judge Tim Spruce said it appeared that the first item thrown was a coffee cup but it was not clear what the second item was, and could have been another cup or some paper.

He asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and said Greally will be sentenced on August 28 at the same court.

Judge Spuce told the defendant: “All sentencing options are open.”

Nigel Farage is standing for Reform UK in Clacton in the upcoming General Election.

He is up against Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem), Craig Jamieson (Climate Party), Tony Mack (Ind), Natasha Osben (Grn), Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Lab), Tasos Papanastasiou (Heritage Party), Andrew Pemberton (UKIP) and Giles Watling (Con).