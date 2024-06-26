A CRASH has closed part of the M25 causing long delays.
At around 5:30am this morning, a crash near junction 26 at Waltham Abbey on the Essex/Hertfordshire border, happened on the clockwise carriageway.
National Highways said emergency services were on the way to the scene and traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads of the junction.
There have been long delays in the anti-clockwise direction due to onlookers.
