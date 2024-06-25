Officers were called to Basildon Station at around 9.25pm following reports of a "casualty on the tracks."

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Basildon railway station at around 9.25pm yesterday (24 June) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”