British transport Police have confirmed that a person died at the scene of an incident at Basildon c2c station last night.
Officers were called to Basildon Station at around 9.25pm following reports of a "casualty on the tracks."
Paramedics also attended the scene however, sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
