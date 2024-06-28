CLACTON will be celebrating Pride Month this weekend with a whole day of family fun and entertainment.
The free Clacton Pride Family Festival is returning on June 29 from 11am to 9pm, remaining free-of-charge.
There will be a children's hour at 11am and then live music from noon on the Greensward, in Marine Parade West.
EastEnders star Heather Peace will be performing live on stage as well as tribute acts such as George Michael and The Jersey Boys.
Lots of local traders, businesses, food and drink vendors, inflatables and prize-winning games will be on offer.
Acts performing on the day include:
- Dame Dolly
- Faith Louise
- Fraser Morgan
- George Micheal
- Zac and Bruno
- Domino Duo
- Ranklin 2 Tone
- Heather Peace
- Jersey Way
- After Hours
A spokesman for Clacton Pride said: "With great music and a relaxing feel to the day what more could you ask for than a nice chilled-out day of entertainment alongside our beautiful beaches?
"It is great to see a festival that promotes not only tolerance, peace and love, but actively promotes local business and local talent whilst ensuring it is free for all, especially during these difficult times."
There is also a grand raffle with prizes including a 50-inch TV, a holiday voucher, West End theatre tickets, Princes Theatre tickets and many more great gifts.
For more information go to www.facebook.com/prideclacton.
