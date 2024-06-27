Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Buddy

Buddy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier

Colour - Brown

If you want to adopt Buddy you can view their full profile here.

Buddy came into the care of the RSPCA after his previous very busy household got a bit too overwhelming for him.

He is described as an "active chap" who loves to go exploring and play games.

Ideally, he is looking for an adult-only home where people would be around most of the time.

The RSPCA adds: "Calm resident dogs would be a bonus for Buddy to have playmates and to help with his confidence, but he could equally thrive as an only dog."

Sage

Sage (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Spaniel

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Sage you can view their full profile here.

Sage came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray and is now looking for a place of her own.

She is described as a "sweet and friendly girl" who loves spending time with company and exploring.

Sage could easily live with another dog and children used to pets in a new home.

It is unknown if she has lived in a home before so she may need time to get used to new routines.

Lando and May

Lando and May (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Lando) and Female (May)

Age - Adult

Breed - Rex Cross (Lando) and Lionhead (May)

Colour - White and Grey

If you want to adopt Lando and May you can view their full profile here.

Lando and May are an inseparable duo who are looking to find a forever home together.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "May, with her sparkling personality, and Lando, the charmer, are more than just pets – they're family waiting to happen.

"They've built an incredible bond that's both inspiring and delightful to witness. Their teamwork is impeccable, supporting each other through each day, and they're now ready to extend their circle of love to include a special someone like you."

Freddie

Freddie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Freddie you can view their full profile here.

Freddie is described as a "loving gentle soul who enjoys a fuss" and he is looking to find his forever home.

His favourite things in life include chin scratches, treats and playing with toys.

The RSPCA adds: "Following a road traffic accident Freddie suffered from a broken tail, that unfortunately had to be amputated. Due the high fracture on the tail it left Freddie partially incontinent.

"Freddie will try to get to a litter tray, and often makes it, but sometimes he has accidents outside the litter tray without noticing, he often cleans himself, but does need a bit of help sometimes in that department."