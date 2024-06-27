AN iconic seaside attraction is staging a summer exhibition, featuring more talented artists.
Walton's Naze Tower has unveiled its new exhibition.
The displays will be available for viewing from now until September 8, when the tower will switch to its autumn exhibition.
It features all kinds of different artists, from glassmakers to sculptors and textile artists.
Ceramic artists include:
- Maureen Hume
- Karen Risby
- Laura Harvey
- Nicky Sheales
- Leon and Jenny Pettersson
- Jean Muir
- Tracy Whinray
Glassmakers feature:
- Verena Daniels
- Matt Adkins
- Jean Muir
Textile creators feature:
- Emma Eagle
- Mae Kandoo
Photographers include:
- Nathan Martin
- Robert Smith
- Nigel Pepper
Other artists include:
- Chris Harvey - wood turning and sculpture
- Richard Allen - paintings and linocuts
- Lisa Goddard - paintings
- Lauren Kelly - linoprints
- Peter Fryer and Amanda Aufenast - mixed media and textiles
- Theresa Chiam - wood marquetry and prints
- Matt Brown - sculpture and assemblage
- Edmund Oxborrow - driftwood sculptures
Adult tickets cost £4.50 and under-16 tickets are £3.50.
