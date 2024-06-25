The event kicks off with children's hour at 11am, followed by live music from 12noon to 9pm on Saturday, June 29.

The festival, on the Greensward, promises a day of family fun and local talents.

EastEnders star Heather Peace is the major headliner and the festival also offers a line-up of tribute acts, including to George Michael and The Jersey Boys.

Local bands such as Ranklin 2 Tone, Fraser Morgan and After Hours will be performing live, alongside Faith Louise.

The songstress is not just performing her new song but also taking the role of event host.

EastEnders and Waterloo Road star Heather Pearce is set to perform (Image: Clacton Pride)

In addition to the entertainment, there will be a selection of stalls, along with a variety of food and drink sellers.

Young festival-goers won't miss out on the fun as there will be inflatables and games, complete with opportunities to win prizes.

Patrons can also participate in the grand raffle, reintroduced this year with exciting prizes, including a 50-inch TV, holiday voucher, West End theatre tickets, meals at local restaurants and more.

This free event - now the biggest in the area according to Tendring Council - is run by hardworking volunteers.

They dedicate hours throughout the year to ensure the festival's tradition of having something for everyone.