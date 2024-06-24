The scouts, a mixture of Squirrels Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorer Scouts from across the district trekked from Walton Pier to Clacton Pier on Sunday, June 23.

After the long march in the sun, the scouts were rewarded with free ride wristbands to enjoy the afternoon at the popular seaside attraction.

District Lead Volunteer Julie Talbot said it was the best turnout yet for a walk which returned in 2023 for the first time in four years.

She said: “Most of the money goes to the individual groups with ten per cent to support district activities. We were delighted to top the £8,000 mark again this year and it was a fantastic effort.”

“My thanks go to everyone who helped organise and stage the walk as well as Clacton Pier for their generous sponsorship.”

The older walkers did a full seven miles from Walton to Clacton, while the younger ones joined in at Frinton and Holland-on-Sea.

Pier communications manager Nigel Brown said the attraction was pleased to back the fundraiser once again this year.

“It was a really hot day and the walkers did exceptionally well - especially the younger ones,” he added.

“The event really does help raise the profile of the Scouts and it was good to see them having fun on the rides as a reward for all their efforts.

“The water rides certainly went down well and gave them all a chance to cool down.”