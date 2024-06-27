Clacton County High School’s Year 11 students celebrated their success at the end-of-school prom.

Many arrived in glitz and glam, cheered on by the gathered crowd of proud families and teachers.

The teenagers came in the usual assortment of sports cars and stretch limousines, as well as more unusual transport such as a horse-drawn carriage, classic cars and a first for the Clacton school - a home-made go-kart.

The evening event, with the crowing of the homecoming queen and king, was the perfect way for the students to say goodbye to their school years.

This year’s titles went to Ruby and Harry, who were celebrated by their fellow students.

Alongside the traditional disco, the crowd was also entertained by a number of school bands.

Many of the Year 11 students will return to join the sixth form, Sigma Sixth, in September, after receiving their GCSE results on August 22.