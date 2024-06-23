Essex Police are looking to speak to a Colchester man Connor Lynch with "strong links to London" who is believed to be in the Colchester or Clacton area.
Essex Police are looking to speak to Connor Lynch in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of alleged offences in Colchester.
Mr Lynch is 28 and is believed to be in the Colchester or Clacton area but has strong links to London.
If you see him, please do not approach him. Instead, please call 999.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here